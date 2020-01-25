Chances for showers increase this evening

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We are looking at chances for showers this evening into the overnight hours.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH with gusts up around 20 MPH.

Tonight lows are set to dip down into the 30s and low 40s.

Things should start to dry out though by the morning hours.

Then for Sunday we are looking at partly cloudy skies overhead with chances for isolated showers moving through the region.

Highs will once again be unseasonably warm in the 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks to be breezy as well with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

We are going to see highs in the 50s to even the 60s by next weekend.

We are also looking at chances for rain each day throughout the next week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend Central Oregon!