Warm temperatures linger along with shower chances

Local Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies overhead to wrap up the weekend, as chances for showers linger.

There is still a slight chance that we could see a few showers this evening move through the region.

Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

Overnight lows will stay above average once again in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Then for Monday we are looking at chances for more rain and possibly even some snow in the upper elevations.

As showers move though snow levels will be around 4,100 ft. before steadily rising throughout the day and any snow should turn over to rain.

Highs will be in the mid 40s to 50s.T

hat is well above average for this time of the year, as normal is 44 at Roberts Field in Redmond.

It looks likely we will see rain continue into Tuesday.

Throughout the upcoming week there are chances for rain each day with highs in the 50s to even the 60s by the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!