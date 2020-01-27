Soggy start to the week

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Rain and high elevation snow in Central Oregon will expand over the region Monday night as a low pressure trough approaches the Pacific Northwest.

Overnight lows will range from the low 30s in La Pine and Sunriver to the low 40s in Madras and Warm Springs.

Southerly winds up to 15 mph could stay with us through the night and into Tuesday.

A brief ridge of high pressure will pass overhead giving us a good chance for drier conditions for most of Tuesday.

Mild temperatures continue, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s through Thursday and lows in the mid-30s to mid 40s.

On Friday and Saturday, a pronounced upper ridge of high pressure will build northward from California into the Pacific Northwest, bringing very warm temperatures and keeping precipitation chances to mostly the Cascades.

High temperatures both days will be well into the 50s to lower 60s in the lower elevations, with 40s to lower 50s in the mountains.

