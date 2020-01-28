Active weather system sticks around

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

From late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will move in from the central pacific along the coast and into Oregon.

Overnight lows dip to the mid-20s to mid-30s, with southerly winds at 5-15 mph.

As this low-pressure system passes over the Pacific Northwest it will bring more showers, heavy at times.

This will begin to break up Thursday night and into Friday morning.

At that point, we will see a marked increase to our already warm temperatures.

Friday and Saturday, we will see daytime highs in the low 60s under gradually clearing skies.

We will then go from mostly sunny skies Saturday morning to overcast with a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's highs will be back down to 50 degrees.

We will see additional clearing Monday, but colder air will invade that will have our highs in the upper 30s to low 40s...a little below average for the first time in a while.