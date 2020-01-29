More rain showers, then warmer

Local Forecast

We saw some clearing overnight, but the next wet system pushing into the Pacific NW is already delivering some clouds to Central Oregon. Those clouds will thicken and deliver a very good chance of afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's with southerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Look for a weaker chance of mixed showers tonight with lows in the low to mid 30's and light southerly breezes.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday and we will see a much diminished chance of showers that will stay into Thursday night. Highs will be in the upper 40's and lows in the upper 30's. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday, with highs that will get close to 60 degrees. It will stay that warm Saturday, but we will see a slight chance of showers push through the region late in the day and that will last into Saturday night. Lows will drop to freezing and a bit below so we will see a chance of some snow showers Sunday morning. That will mark the beginning of some partial clearing that will have us back in the low to mid 40's going into next week.

