Less rain, more warmth

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We saw some clearing overnight Tuesday, but the next wet system pushed into the Pacific NW and delivered some clouds to Central Oregon Wednesday.

We have a weak chance of mixed showers Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s and with calm southerly breezes.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday, and we will see a very little chance of showers in the afternoon that will stay into Thursday night.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday, with highs that will get close to 60 degrees.

It will stay that warm Saturday, but we will see a slight chance of showers push through the region late in the day, and that will last into Saturday night.

Lows will drop to freezing and a bit below, so we will see aslight chance of some snow showers Sunday morning.

That will mark the beginning of some partial clearing that will have us back in the low to mid-40s going into next week

