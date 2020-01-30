January ends in warmth and sunshine

Local Forecast

Good evening, Central Oregon!

We saw a cold and icy start to Thursday, but eventually most of Central Oregon saw sunny skies and temperatures it into the 50s.

We have a very slight chance of rain that will dissipate after midnight, and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s, with light southerly winds.

Under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, Friday promises to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will thicken on a mild Friday night, and then a chance of rain showers will return Saturday. Look for mid- to upper 50s for daytime highs.

Colder temperatures will settle in Saturday night. Lows will dip into the 20s.

With that, a chance of snow showers will stay with us into Sunday, with snow levels dropping to 1,500 feet. Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 30s.

The chance of snow showers will taper off through Sunday and leave us under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.

We will see a variable cloud cover Monday, with highs staying in the upper 30s and a cold, but dry night to follow.

Temperatures warm back to normal Tuesday.

A very slight chance of snow Tuesday night will turn to a chance of rain Wednesday on the High Desert.