Chilly start to the week

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

With a north to northwest flow in place, temperatures through Tuesday will be much cooler than they have been.

Highs will be in the mid 30s, with overnight lows will be in the teens.

Tuesday evening through Sunday, a series of systems will bring a continuous stream of precipitation chances to the forecast area through the mid week.

By Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, a short system will bring our next chance for winter weather.

This particular system is looking to have a moderate amount of moisture associated with it, but giving the east side of the Cascades only very light amounts of precipitation.

Daytime highs will slowly increase from the mid-30s to start the week to the low 50s to end it.

Overnight lows Tuesday will just back down into the low 30s and stay in the mid- to high 30s all week.