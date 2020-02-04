Chances for snow and rain through Wednesday

Local Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Changes on the way to the High Desert with chances for snow and rain this evening.

We are looking at increasing chances for snow this evening.

With that chance for snow we are looking at temperatures staying on the mild side overnight.

Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s which is not much cooler than the daytime highs that we saw today.

Those snow showers will turn over to rain by the morning hours.

Wednesday we will see snow level and temperatures rise.

Snow levels Will be around 2,100 ft. on Tuesday night and rise up to around 4,500 ft. by Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will continue through much of the day.

Highs will top out in the 40s.

Things are set to dry up heading into Friday with mostly cloudy skies overhead and highs in the 50s.

There is a slight chances we could see some rain come Saturday with temperatures in the 40s through the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!