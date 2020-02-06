Warm and breezy

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken a bit tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s.



Friday promises to be partly cloudy and warm.

Highs will be in the mid-50s, and we won't see any rain until we get into Friday night.

Lows will be dipping into the low 30s, and we may also see some snow by Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring a 50% chance of scattered, mixed showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid-40s.

But then, the chance of showers will fade and we will be left under partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s.

We will get some clouds and plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday.

Highs in the mid- to upper 40s and lows in the 20s will be average or a little above for this time of year.

We will see a cooldown by the middle of next week, when we expect our next round of showers.

