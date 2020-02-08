Chilly, breezy evening ahead

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

It was cool, clear and windy today for us on the High Desert.

That trend looks to continue through the rest of this weekend.

This evening, things look to stay breezy, with winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH but gusts could reach as high as 30 MPH.

Overnight, those clouds will continue to clear out, and we are looking at clear skies, with temps dropping down into the 20s.

For Sunday, it looks like we will see plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. That is right around average for this time of the year, as normal at Roberts Field in Redmond is 45.

Things looks to stay dry and mostly clear to start the week, and by Tuesday, we could start to see a gradual warm-up, with highs returning to the 50s.

Things will stay relatively dry through the rest of the week until Friday, when there is a chance for mixed showers to move in.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!