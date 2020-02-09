Mild start tot he week before chances for rain and snow arrive

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Sunny skies and cool temps today to wrap up this weekend.

That trend is going to stay with us as we head into the start of this upcoming work week before we see some changes overhead.

Overnight we are looking at chilly temperatures and relatively calm winds.Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

Tonight's lows are set to drop down into the teens and low 20s.

Sunshine overhead on Monday with clear skies, highs will be right around average through in the low to mid 40s.

46 is normal for this time of the year at Roberts Field in Redmond.

We could see the winds pick back up by Tuesday as clear skies will continue and temperatures could push back into the 50s.

By Thursday we are looking at chances for rain, and through the rest of the week we will see chances for rain and snow as the snow levels fluctuate heading into next weekend.

Highs will stay right around average to round out the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!