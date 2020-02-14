Active weather ahead

Weather

Happy Valentines Day, Central Oregon!

More clouds will press in tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Breezes will become calm this evening and stay that way through the night.

The clouds that move in tonight are the leading edge of the northwest flow that will keep a chance of mixed showers in our forecast for the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows will be down to freezing and a little below.

All of this will start to break up Monday, Presidents Day.

From there, a clearing and warming trend will take us back into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday.