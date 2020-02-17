Clear with a warm-up

Weather

Happy Presidents Day, Central Oregon!

It's been clear and cool to start the week.

Gentle northwest breezes will stay with us Monday night. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will dip to the mid-teens to low 20s.

The clearing that we saw Monday will stay with us for much of the week ahead, as will a warming trend that will have us in the mid 50s by Friday.

We will stay in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

The few extra clouds we see Saturday night will be the leading edge of a system that will have us cloudy with a slight chance of showers through the weekend.