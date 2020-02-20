Even warmer weather

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night as lows dip to the upper teens to low 20s. Southeast breezes will at 5-10 mph.

Skies will clear Friday and our highs will get close to 60 degrees.

We will see a few clouds over the weekend and an ever so slight chance of some scattered showers, but we will manage to stay warm, with high in the low to mid 50s.

A chance of showers will move through Sunday night into Monday and highs Monday will be in the mid 40s.

We will get some clearing and warming through the middle of next week.

Highs will be back into the low 50s by next Wednesday.