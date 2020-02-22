Chance for rain before sunshine returns

Weather

Good evening Central Oregon!

Another gorgeous day on the High Desert with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

This evening looks to be pleasant as well with mold temps and relatively calm winds.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s.

Many places will actually stay above freezing for overnight lows tonight.

For Sunday we are looking at chances for rain showers through much of the day mostly after 10 am.

Things will be breezy as well with winds out of the south at 10-15 MPH gusting up around 30 MPH.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There is a slight chance we could see some snow showers develop Sunday night as snow levels will drop down to around 1,600 ft.

Monday though looks to be mostly clear overhead and temperatures right around average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Then we are looking at a warm up through the rest of the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the 50s by mid-week and by the end of the week its likely highs will be in the 60s.

Have a great weekend Central Oregon!