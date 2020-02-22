Rain chances before a warm up for the week ahead

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Changes overhead today as chances for rain and snow return to the region.

For Sunday we are looking at chances for rain showers through much of the day mostly after 10 am.

There is a wind advisory in place for parts of the High Desert as things will be breezy as well with winds out of the south at 10-15 MPH gusting up around 30 MPH.

We also have a winter weather advisory in place for the northern Cascades which impacts the mountain passes.

If you are traveling over the passes expect to see snow and wind gust up to 45 MPH.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There is a slight chance we could see some snow showers develop Sunday night as snow levels will drop down to around 1,600 ft.

Monday though looks to be mostly clear overhead and temperatures right around average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Then we are looking at a warm up through the rest of the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the 50s by mid-week and by the end of the week its likely highs will be in the 60s.

Have a great weekend Central Oregon!