Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on tap this week

Weather

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

A sunny day across the region as we saw mostly clear skies and temperatures right around average.

This evening looks to be on the mild side as well with calm winds.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens and low 20s.

Heading into Tuesday we are looking at more of the same conditions and we will begin to see warmer temperatures across the region.

Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

That is above average for this time of the year. Normal at Roberts Field in Redmond is 49.

Temperatures will continue to trend above average for the rest of the work week, with highs pushing into the mid 60s by the end of the week.

But chances overhead for the weekend as more clouds roll in, a chance for some rain showers and temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s.

Have a great rest of your Monday Central Oregon!