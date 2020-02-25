Sunny and warm!

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay partly cloudy Tuesday night, but we will stay dry.

Lows will be in the 20s and calm evening breezes will become light out of the southeast.

Sunny skies and a nice warming trend will be with us for the rest of the work week.

By Friday, we will see temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

The clouds will thicken beginning Friday night, and that will usher in a chance of mixed showers and cooler temperatures Saturday and Saturday night.

Highs will be around 50 Saturday and drop to the mid 40s Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday will become mostly sunny Monday, when highs get back to the low 50s.

