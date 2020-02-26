More sun and warmth

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The sky will stay mostly clear Wednesday night.

Lows will be in the mid to high 20s and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

The warmup will continue through the end of the workweek.

Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies Friday will be accompanied by highs in the high 50s to low 60s.

The few clouds we see Friday night will be the leading edge of the next system to press into the Pacific Northwest.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night.

Thicker clouds Saturday will deliver a chance of mixed showers, as daytime highs back off to the mid to upper 40s.

Some partial clearing is expected Sunday, while highs in the mid 40s will minimize the chance of more showers.

Even though temperatures climb back into the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, we will see a chance of mixed showers carry us into next week.