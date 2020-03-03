A calm couple of days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We will see a few clouds Tuesday night, but we will be staying dry.

Lows will be at freezing and a bit below. Breezes will turn light out of the south.

With little change in our airflow pattern, these fair conditions are likely to stay with us for the next couple of days.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and by Thursday we will see highs in the mid 60s.

Friday's highs will stay in the mid 50s, but thickening clouds will deliver a very slight chance of late-day rain showers that could turn to mixed showers Friday night.

The chance of showers will taper off through the day Saturday, and we will be left with cooler temperatures.

Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Fairer conditions will return at the start of the new workweek.

