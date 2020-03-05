Another record Redmond high…72!

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will turn partly cloudy again Thursday night.

Lows will be at or a little below freezing.

Breezes will turn much gentler, out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday's winds are an indicator of a system moving into the Pacific Northwest that will thicken our clouds through the day Friday and deliver a chance of some late-day showers.

With Friday night's lows dipping below freezing, we will see a chance of mixed showers that will taper off as snow showers Saturday morning.

This will not be a big event for us, but it is likely to bring 4-5" of fresh snow to Mt. Bachelor.

It will also leave us cooler for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

Skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s.

We will see continued clearing and warming going into next week.

By next Wednesday, we will see highs back up around 60 degrees.