Cooler days ahead

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

A chance for rain showers Friday night will turn to mixed showers and snow by Saturday morning as lows dip into the 20s.

Light northwest breezes will calm after midnight.

Snow in the Cascades is expected to increase this evening and deliver as much as 5-6 inches over the next 36 hours.

While this will be good news for the resorts, weekend travelers going over the Cascades are very likely to run into winter driving conditions, beginning as early as Friday night.

All of this will begin to break up early Sunday morning, but we will be left with pretty chilly temperatures.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s with lows that night in the teens.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s.

A variable cloud cover will be accompanied by warming temperatures next week.

By Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with highs again back up to around 60 degrees.