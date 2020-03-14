Snow showers to continue through the weekend

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

It may be March but it sure feels like winter this weekend!

In fact we have a winter weather advisory in place for the tri-county region.

That is going to be in place at least until Sunday at 5 p.m. as we are looking at the possibility for snow showers to continue off and on throughout the day tomorrow.

This evening we are looking at chances for snow showers and breezy conditions with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

Lows overnight will dip down into the the teens, which will make for a cold start to Sunday.

And as snow showers continue overnight we are looking at the possibility of another 1-3 inches of snow by Sunday evening.

Highs in Sunday will top out in the 30s with many of us staying right around that freezing mark for daytime highs.

That is well below average for this time of the year, normal is 54 at Roberts field in Redmond for daytime highs.

Cool temperatures will hang around into Monday along with chances for snow.

Then we will start to see temperatures bounce back by mid week with partly cloudy skies.

By next weekend it looks like highs will be back into the 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!