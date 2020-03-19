Fair weather ahead

Weather

Happy first day of spring!

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night as low dip to the low to mid 20s with calm winds.

The warmup will continue Friday. Under partly cloudy skies, our highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

And for a change, the nicest days have been saved for the weekend!

Skies will be mostly sunny, highs will be in the low 60s and breezes will be gentle.

Enjoy those pleasant conditions, because the next system will begin to build in Monday.

It will thicken the clouds and bring a chance of showers from late Monday through Wednesday morning.

With that system will come some cooler air. By Tuesday, highs will only be in the upper 40s.