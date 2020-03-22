Snow likely in some C.O. cities this week

Weather

Another clear day with sunny skies and above-average temperatures on Sunday, but all that could change in just 24 hours.

Sunday night, we will still be warmer than usual for this time of year, but clouds are rolling into the region, bringing with them another chance for precipitation.

Monday morning is our first chance for rain and snow showers to return to the High Desert, but it's only a 30% chance for most of the region.

By Tuesday, that chance for snow bumps up to 40% for some cities like Redmond and Bend, while snow is likely in other places like La Pine (80% chance) and Sisters (70% chance).