Weather
By
today at 4:29 pm
Published 4:22 pm

Snow likely in some C.O. cities this week

Another clear day with sunny skies and above-average temperatures on Sunday, but all that could change in just 24 hours.

Sunday night, we will still be warmer than usual for this time of year, but clouds are rolling into the region, bringing with them another chance for precipitation.

Monday morning is our first chance for rain and snow showers to return to the High Desert, but it's only a 30% chance for most of the region.

By Tuesday, that chance for snow bumps up to 40% for some cities like Redmond and Bend, while snow is likely in other places like La Pine (80% chance) and Sisters (70% chance).

Local Forecast

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is a reporter and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Max here.

