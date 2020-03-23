Skip to Content
Cooler days ahead

Happy Monday and National Puppy Day, Central Oregon!

A chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers as lows drop into the 20s Monday night. Winds will stay westerly at 5-15 mph.

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Lows will dip into the low 20s, and we will also see a chance of some snow showers. 

The system will break up Wednesday. 

We will then see a variable cloud cover that will bring us some isolated showers Friday night. 

A gradual warming trend will get us back close to 60 degrees by Sunday.

