Cooler days still ahead

Weather

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night, with light breezes 5-10 mph out of the west.

Lows again will dip into the 20s and we will see a slight chance of some scattered snow showers.

Storm activity will break up Wednesday morning, but we will be left with some chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows will be in the mid 20s.

Thursday will mark the beginning of a gradual warmup under partly cloudy skies.

We will be around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Saturday, we will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s.

We will see a slight chance of scattered showers Sunday and Monday, with highs around 60.