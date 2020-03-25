Short sun break ahead

Weather

Partial clearing Wednesday night will help lows drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Northwest winds will be up to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

The warmup that we see over the next few days will be very gradual.

We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday, but highs will only reach the to the high 40s to low 50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s.

We will return to average daytime highs, in the mid 50s, for the weekend.

A chance of scattered, mixed showers will accompany those average highs.

Temperatures will continue to warm Monday and Tuesday.

The chance of showers will weaken through the middle of the week.