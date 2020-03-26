Let’s have a little more spring weather

Weather

On Thursday, we saw a break between systems, and it will also mark the beginning of very gradual warming trend.

Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday night, but we will stay dry.

Lows will be in the 20s and winds will be out of the northwest at about 10-15 mph, then become light and variable after midnight.

The warmup will continue into the weekend, and it will be accompanied by a thickening cloud cover.

We will be in the mid 50s Saturday and we can expect rain showers to begin that day.

Cooler air will mix with that chance of showers Sunday, but the warmup will continue into next week.

There will only be a slight chance of scattered showers next week.

By Wednesday, highs will be back up close to 60 degrees.