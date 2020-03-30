Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 5:05 pm

More spring showers ahead

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Mixed showers will accompany lows in the mid 20s to low 30s and southwest winds will be at 10-15 mph Monday night.

Rain is likely to stay with us through Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. 

Highs will only be in the mid 40s, with pretty breezy conditions. 

We will get a short break between systems Thursday. 

While highs get back into the low 50s Friday, the rain will return. 

We will live with a chance of showers through the weekend. 

By Sunday, we will be back into the mid 50s.

Local Forecast

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply