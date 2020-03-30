More spring showers ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Mixed showers will accompany lows in the mid 20s to low 30s and southwest winds will be at 10-15 mph Monday night.

Rain is likely to stay with us through Tuesday, into Wednesday morning.

Highs will only be in the mid 40s, with pretty breezy conditions.

We will get a short break between systems Thursday.

While highs get back into the low 50s Friday, the rain will return.

We will live with a chance of showers through the weekend.

By Sunday, we will be back into the mid 50s.