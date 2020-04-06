Mostly clear skies ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night. Lows will range from the mid 20s to low 30s and northwest breezes will turn light and variable.

We are setting up for one of the nicest weeks we have seen since last fall.

As high pressure builds in, skies will stay fairly clear.

We will also experience a warming trend that will take us to 70 degrees by Thursday.

We will stay warm through Saturday.

When we do cool down Sunday, temperatures will back off to the upper 50s, about average for this time of year.