Cooldown ahead

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The approaching front will thicken our clouds Wednesday night. Lows will be mid 40s to around 50 with gusty northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

A variable cloud cover Thursday will yield a chance of rain showers later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with gentle northerly breezes.

That chance of showers will increase a bit Friday and to it will be added a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A chance of rain showers will extend through Saturday and into Saturday night. Cold air mixed in with this system will only allow our highs to reach the mid 60s.

This will break up Saturday night, and we will be left under partly cloudy skies Sunday, with highs close to 70.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday, with a slight chance of isolated showers and highs in the low 70's. Look for partly cloudy conditions Tuesday.