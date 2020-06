Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

More showers are expected Thursday night, with lows in the 40s and gusty northerly breezes at 10-15 mph.

Rain showers and cooling temperatures will continue through Saturday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s through Sunday, when we see storm activity breaking up.

After a very slight chance of showers Monday, we will get some gradual clearing, and highs will warm into the upper 60s by Wednesday.