A few more showers

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Mostly cloudy skies will give us a chance of showers all night, with gusty northwest winds and lows in the 40s.

The passage of the front will leave us with much cooler air and rainy conditions Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 60s and lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cooler temperatures will minimize the threat of thunderstorms, but a slight chance will exist through sATURDAY afternoon.

The main body of this system will move off to the northeast Sunday and leave us with some partial clearing. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 60s, and we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some isolated showers.

Clearing skies will follow, and that will put us under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 70s going through the middle of next week.