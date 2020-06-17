Let the warmup begin!

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A trough of low pressure, currently centered over Idaho, will continue to move eastward Wednesday.

By late afternoon/early evening the trough will have moved far enough away that chances for rain will have come to an end.

Daytime temperatures will begin to warm into the low 70s on Wednesday and lows will be back to average.

Then, dry weather is in store through the end of the week.

The northerly flow will become northwesterly by Thursday night into Friday as strong ridging builds in and then more

Temperatures will warm each day and be in the mid to upper 80s by Friday, with some areas likely touching 90 degrees on the weekend.