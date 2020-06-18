The warmup continues

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night. Lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

We will see little change in the air flow patterns over the next few days. Consequently, we will see a string of very fair days ahead.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and breezes will generally be out of the west and northwest. Our sky will become partly cloudy Friday night and Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday. No showers are in the forecast, however.

In fact, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.