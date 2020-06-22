Warm week ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid 90s. Some high, thin moisture may put a few clouds overhead, but we have nothing threatening any showers for the next several days.

For the rest of the week, we will see sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 80s to 90 on Friday.

We will get a little relief from the heat this weekend.

Skies are expected to stay clear all weekend, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday.