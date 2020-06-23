Sunny and warm!

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the 50s.

Modest shifts in the air flow pattern will allow a little moisture and cooler air into the Pacific Northwest through the middle of the week. Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Plan on another hot day Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and only a few thin clouds overhead.

With a few thin clouds Saturday, along with highs in the low to mid 80s, we will mark the advance of the next system.

Though we will stay mostly sunny Sunday, we will also see highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Monday will see partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a slight chance of some late-day showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.