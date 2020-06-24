Quick warmup ahead

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night, skies will stay become mostly clear and lows will range from the mid 40's to low 50's.

Clearing skies and warming highs will prevail for the rest of the work week.

By Friday we will be back to sunny conditions with highs in the low 90s.

The next system to push into the Pacific Northwest will become evident beginning Saturday. A few clouds will roll in and highs will be cooler, in the low 80s.

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and highs will only reach the mid 60s.

Look for partly cloudy skies, a chance of scattered showers and highs in the low 70s Monday.

Showers will taper off early Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to clear and highs will return to normal, in the upper 70s.