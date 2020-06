Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will clear Monday night and gusty northwest winds will stay with us much of the night. Lows will be in the 40's.

Skies will stay clear to mostly clear for much of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70s through the middle of the week, with lows in the low 40s.

We will warm to 80 and a little above beginning Thursday.

We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies Saturday, Independence Day, and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.