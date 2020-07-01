Starting to warm up

Skip to Content
Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Wednesday night. After a breezy evening, winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

After Wednesday, we will warm back to something a little more normal for this time of year. Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

The 4th of July weekend promises to be quite pleasant. You may see a few scattered, thin clouds, but nothing will impede the sunshine and clear skies. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

