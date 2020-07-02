Clear, dry and warm

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s -- pretty typical for this time of year. Northwest breezes will stay gentle through the evening and then turn calm after midnight.

As I mentioned, we will see little change in the airflow pattern over the next few days. That means that we will see plenty of sunshine and average daytime highs in the low 80s.

Saturday may include a few scattered clouds, but they will pose no threat of any showers.

We will see slightly cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days.