Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Wednesday night.

Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and breezes become light and variable.

Clear, sunny skies are expected to stay with us for the next several days.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s until Sunday, when we warm back into the low 90s for the new work week.

Lows will range in the low to mid 50s.