Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Expect a breezy Friday night, with winds out of the northwest 15 mph and gusts up to 25.

Lows will be slightly above average, in the upper 40s.

A dry and warm trend will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s.

Lows will be in the upper 50s most of next week.

Clear skies with just a few light clouds will be with us through the extended forecast.