Some relief from the heat

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night, with lows in the 50s and northwesterly winds up to 15 mph.

We'll stay quite sunny for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but a change in the air flow will allow for cooler temperatures. Expect to see highs in the low to mid 80s through Saturday.

Coming out of the weekend and into next week, we will be equally sunny, but much warmer. Beginning Sunday, highs climb back to the mid to upper 90s.