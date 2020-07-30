Gradual cooldown ahead

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Lows Thursday night will remain on the warm side, from the high 40s to low 60s.

Northwest breezes will pick up for a bit, to 15 mph, then turn light and variable after midnight.

It will be hot again Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We may see a few thin clouds over the weekend, but no chance of any rain.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and around 90 Sunday.

We will keep the sunshine going into next week, but daytime highs will back off into the low to mid 80s for a couple days.