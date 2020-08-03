Mostly clear and warm this week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Monday night.

Breezes will become light out of the west and lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be the warmest days of the week, with highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s.

What few clouds we may see Wednesday and Thursday will not yield any rain.

Sunny skies and a slight warming trend will carry into the weekend and return us to average daytime highs Saturday and Sunday.