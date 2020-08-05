A chance for thunderstorms and a fire weather watch

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Under partly cloudy skies, we'll see the chance for thunderstorms taper off as we get closer to midnight.

A fire weather watch is in place for areas including Sisters and Warm Springs until Thursday at 11 p.m.

Lows will be in the upper 40s to lows 50s, with gusty northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Along with some scattered clouds, we will be left with a little cooler air for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday and the low to mid 80s Friday.

There will be plenty of sunshine to carry us into next week.

Highs will be back to average, in the upper 80s on Sunday and around 90 degrees Monday.