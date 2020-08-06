Gradual warmup ahead

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The region is headed for a cooler night Thursday, with winds out of the west at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

We'll see lows below average in the low 40s with mostly clear skies.

There's a chance for a few scattered clouds over the next couple days and a gradual warmup.

The warming trend will have us back to average temperatures by Saturday and then push us into the low 90s as we start next week.

We are about to enter the peak viewing season for the Perseid meteor showers, and clear skies at night will help.

At its peak, next Tuesday and Wednesday nights, you will be able to see about 100 meteors per hour…worth staying up for!